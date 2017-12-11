A 17-year-old boy who was reported missing on Saturday was found dead in a wooded area of Bethesda on Sunday, according to Montgomery County Police.
Navid Nicholas Sepehri was found on the 6500 block of Laverock Lane near the Bannockburn Swim Club, police say. Investigators have yet to announce or determine the cause of death.
Sepheri lived on Radnor Road in Bethesda and was a student at Walt Whitman High School, NBC Washington reports.
Alan Goodwin, the school’s principal, sent a statement to the community:
“Dear Whitman Community,
“It is with sadness that I inform you of the death of Navid Sepehri, one of our 12th grade students. Initial information suggests Navid’s death may have been accidental, but we do not have details at this time. Navid’s sister…is a freshman at Whitman, as well.
“For those of you who knew Navid, we ask that you remember and celebrate his love of art and commitment to others. For those of you who did not know Navid, we ask that you support Navid’s friends and family during this time of loss.
“It is very difficult for all of us to face the death of a young person. Monday, a support team of psychologists, counselors, and pupil personnel workers from Montgomery County Public Schools will work with our staff members to provide counseling and support to students. Students who need additional support should contact their school counselor. Counselors will be available in the media center all day.
“Your child may be coming home with questions and worries. Our community has experienced a tremendous loss in the last weeks. I am confident in our ability to support one another as we grieve the loss of Navid. Please be attentive to each other and keep our staff informed of any way we can support our students.
“I know you join me in extending our heartfelt sympathy to Navid’s family. When we receive word regarding funeral arrangements, I will share the information with you. Again, please do not hesitate to contact the school at 301-320-6600 if you have any concerns or questions.