Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

Lady Gaga appears to be getting ready to launch her own brand of wine!

According to The Blast, reps for the singer have filed paperwork to secure the rights to both “Joanne Trattoria Vino Blanco” and “Joanne Trattoria Vino Rossa.”

The wines are already available at her father’s restaurant, Joanne Trattoria in New York City, but the new documents suggest she is seeking to expand the brand.

Lady Gaga can launch wine brand soon, its representatives have gone into court to request copyright in the brand "joanne trattoria". 🥂🍾 #JoanneVibes pic.twitter.com/jt8AOFAesE — Lady Gaga (@gagaontours) December 11, 2017

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.