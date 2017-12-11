NOT SO SILENT NIGHT 2017: Recap | Photos | Meet & Greet | Interviews
Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

Lady Gaga appears to be getting ready to launch her own brand of wine!

According to The Blast, reps for the singer have filed paperwork to secure the rights to both “Joanne Trattoria Vino Blanco” and “Joanne Trattoria Vino Rossa.”

The wines are already available at her father’s restaurant, Joanne Trattoria in New York City, but the new documents suggest she is seeking to expand the brand.

