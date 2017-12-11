By Annie Reuter

An emotional video of a young boy talking about the pain of being bullied has gone viral and many artists including Rihanna, Katy Perry, Snoop Dogg and Cardi B are standing up for him.

Related: Katy Perry, Catholic Church Win $10 Million in Convent Case Lawsuit

“Just out of curiosity, why do they bully?” Keaton Jones, a Tennessee native, asked in the video. “What’s the point of it? Why do you find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to them? It’s not okay.”

He explained that kids make fun of his nose and during lunch they pour milk on him and throw food at him. The video was shot by Jones’ mother after she picked him up from school when he told her he was afraid to go to lunch.

After viewing the clip on social media, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Snoop Dogg, Hailee Steinfeld, and others provided words of encouragement to Jones.

“#KeatonJones Hero!!! Thank you young KING for inspiring us all who have been in your shoes at any capacity!” wrote Rihanna on social media. “If you have, or currently are going through any form of bullying, my heart and my prayers go out to you! Bullies…y’all corny!”

“This broke my 💔today. Please be kind to one another,” Katy Perry wrote in a caption for Jones’ video.

“Say lil Man U gotta friend in me for life hit me on dm so we can chop it up love is the only way to beat hate,” commented Snoop Dogg.

Zedd and Cole Swindell offered tickets to their concerts while Hailee Steinfeld invited Jones to be her guest at the Pitch Perfect 3 premiere.

See the best artists reactions below:

#KeatonJones Hero!!! Thank you young KING for inspiring us all who have been in your shoes at any capacity! If you have, or currently are going through any form of bullying, my heart and my prayers go out to you! Bullies...y'all corny! A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Dec 11, 2017 at 4:36am PST

You got a friend in me Lil bro! Hit me on dm and we can chat!!! Love you buddy!! A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Dec 10, 2017 at 7:47pm PST

This broke my 💔today. Please be kind to one another. #standwithkeaton A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Dec 10, 2017 at 2:56pm PST

Say lil Man U gotta friend in me for life hit me on dm so we can chop it up love is the only way to beat hate 👊🏾☝🏾 A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Dec 10, 2017 at 7:50am PST

Hi @Lakyn_Jones, could you pass this message along to Keaton? ❤ https://t.co/3l8P4fKAqW —

Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) December 10, 2017

buddy next time I make it home to Knox I'm going to walk into that lunchroom with you and watch the bullies say the… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) December 10, 2017

I’m so Sad and angry like I’m OD hot 😡😪Please teach your kids not to be bullies .Teach them how to be tough 👊🏽but not too pick on others —

(@iamcardib) December 10, 2017

Hey, @Lakyn_Jones .. bring your brother Keaton by the bus before my show in Knoxville, TN next month if ya want.. w… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) December 10, 2017

Stay strong Keaton. Takes a lot of courage to send such an honest message like this to the world. For anyone being… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) December 11, 2017

Hey Keaton Jones, I’d like to invite you to be my guest at any show of mine of your choice. I’ll cover ur flights a… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

(@Zedd) December 11, 2017