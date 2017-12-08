(Photo by Bruce Bennett / Getty Images)Steve Oleksy of the Capitals. (Photo by Bruce Bennett / Getty Images)

Listen to 94.7 Fresh FM all weekend for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see your Washington Capitals take on the Colorado Avalanche – Tuesday, December 12, at Capital One Arena.

The Caps return to home ice Tuesday to face off against the Colorado Avalanche. Tickets are still available through WashingtonCaps.com but you can win by listening to Fresh!

Courtesy of the Washington Capitals