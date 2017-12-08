Oh the weather outside is about to get frightful… and this chicken noodle soup recipe is so delightful!

It’s supposed to snow this weekend and I have a cold, so all I want to do tomorrow is make chicken noodle soup.

Here’s my super easy recipe.

1 small white onion, diced

2 medium carrots, peeled & chopped

2 celery stalks, chopped

2tbsp olive oil

1 32oz carton chicken broth

2 cups water

1/3 bag egg noodles

Rotisserie chicken, diced

Salt & pepper to taste

In a large pot, on medium heat, simmer onions, carrots, and celery with olive oil and salt & pepper for about 5 minutes – don’t let them get brown.

Add chicken broth and 2 cups of water, bring to a boil.

Once boiling, add noodles and cook until preferred tenderness.

Add chicken and lower heat to back down to medium. Simmer a few more minutes until the chicken is hot.

I usually make a double batch so I can refrigerate or freeze.

Hope you enjoy!



Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.

