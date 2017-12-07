NOT SO SILENT NIGHT 2017: Recap | Photos | Meet & Greet | Interviews
Filed Under:Maddie Ziegler, Sia

By Scott T. Sterling

Sia has shared a thoughtful response to recent criticism of her ongoing collaboration with 15-year-old dancer, Maddie Ziegler.

Related: Sia Gets Animated for ‘Candy Cane Lane’ Christmas Video 

A concert review of Sia’s show in Sydney, Australia, questioned the pop star choice to put the young dancer in the spotlight instead of herself: “If fame is so damaging,” the article asked, “why pass it on to a child?”

Sia has responded to the article in a series of Tweets, echoing some of the writer’s same concerns.

“This article poses a question I have asked myself often. I do check in with Maddie weekly about whether she wants this, and assure her if she ever wants it to stop it stops,” Sia wrote. “It’s a conversation we should all be having. Not just myself but all directors, stage parents and agents with their children, clients, charges. Maddie was already famous when I discovered her, but I have certainly expanded her exposure and feel responsible for that. I feel very protective of her and my goal is to empower her in whatever choices she makes.”

“Some would argue a teenager can’t or shouldn’t be charged with making sound choices for themselves and so I do try to choose the best for her always. But I think this is an important conversation,” the singer added, along with a link to the article. “What I learned from Maddie is that fame affects her differently than how it affected me. I can only trust that she is telling me the truth. If that changes, we stop.”

See the tweets below.

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

The District Live
Video on Demand
Talent

Listen Live