(VALERY HACHE/AFP/GettyImages)

Diddy is sitting pretty at the top of Forbes’ list of “The World’s Highest Paid Musicians of 2017.”

The hip-hop renaissance man pulled an all time high of $130 million (pretax) in 2017 from “his Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour, his Ciroc vodka deal and the sale of one-third of his Sean John clothing line for an estimated $70 million.”

Coming in hot at number two is Beyoncé with $105 million, thanks to her massive Formation World Tour, whose wrap fell partly into Forbes scoring period.

Drake takes the third spot with $92 million, mostly from his advance from Live Nation.

Check out the gallery of highest-paid musicians at Forbes.

