By Scott T. Sterling

Legendary Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has tapped equally iconic Cheap Trick singer Robin Zander for a new track, “Aye, Aye, Aye.”

The song is taken from Perry’s upcoming solo album, Sweetzerland Manifesto, due to debut Jan. 19.

“Being friends and fans of each other for 40 years – Robin and I had always talked about writing together,” Perry explained to Rolling Stone. “I was in L.A. working on my newest solo record and Robin was in town with Cheap Trick and called me with an idea for a song. He sang the chorus over the phone which was all he had at the time. I dug it and said, ‘Hell yeah, come on up.'”

“Aye, Aye, Aye” is one of three collaborations between Perry and the Cheap Trick frontman slated for Sweetzerland Manifesto, which also features appearances from New York Dolls’ David Johansen, Zak Starkey and is executive produced by Johnny Depp.

Check out the new track below.