“Women have had it with bosses and coworkers who not only cross boundaries but don’t even seem to know that boundaries exist,” Time magazine writes. “These silence breakers have started a revolution of refusal, gathering strength by the day.” pic.twitter.com/NUr6wo50ZR — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) December 6, 2017

TIME’s Person of the Year 2017 is in fact hundreds of people: “The Silence Breakers.”

The magazine features Ashley Judd, Susan Fowler, Adama Iwu, Taylor Swift and Isabel Pascual on its famous annual cover and acknowledges the bravery of hundreds of women, and some men, who “have unleashed one of the highest-velocity shifts in our culture since the 1960s.”

TIME highlighted the #MeToo hashtag as evidence of the power social media has played in catalyzing the movement.

Women of #metoo named #TIMEPOY: "These silence breakers have started a revolution of refusal, gathering strength by the day, and in the past two months alone, their collective anger has spurred immediate and shocking results" https://t.co/eZe1NaaTll — Torey Van Oot (@toreyvanoot) December 6, 2017

This was conceived, reported and written by women. It was fact-checked by women. The video was shot and edited by women. The layout and photo spread were designed by women. It's one of the reasons I'm proud to work at @time https://t.co/ekMMIBV0Vc — Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) December 6, 2017

Women included in this piece: Professors

Journalists

House keepers

Strawberry pickers

Engineers

Actors

Broadcasters

Pop stars

Dish washers https://t.co/U23LJonZyI — Fiona. (@fiona_day) December 6, 2017

See how the groundbreaking cover is hitting on social media:

taylor swift’s symbolic $1 win on her own sexual assault was important. not to mention the support she gave to kesha. y’all can call her many things but she was apart of the silence breakers movement. — ❦ (@fkajack) December 6, 2017

“In that moment, I decided to forego any courtroom formalities and just answer the questions the way it happened. This man hadn’t considered any formalities when he assaulted me…Why should I be polite?” – Taylor Swift, The Silence Breakers, TIME’s Person of the Year 2017 pic.twitter.com/K2C2cETiuy — alicia 🎄 (@swiftharmony_) December 6, 2017

Is that @taylorswift13 on the cover of @TIME too? Such great news #SilenceBreakers Person of the Year pic.twitter.com/JOrbXGVDZR — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) December 6, 2017

Not only is Trump not Person of the Year, he is mentioned in the piece as both a harasser and a motivation to speak out. https://t.co/Fs9fNfecD6 — Philip Bump (@pbump) December 6, 2017

Perfect 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻💪🏻💖 — ATLANTALI (@ATLANTALI) December 6, 2017

Tarana Burke and Rose McGowan didn't make the cover, but Taylor Swift did? She's actually been pretty silent (save for her lawsuit) about #MeToo so… https://t.co/e0ADvBGpUr — Alex Berg (@AlexfromPhilly) December 6, 2017

For those asking, Trump’s many accusers do get a shout out in TIME’s Person of the Year “Silence Breakers” https://t.co/7BZzO9qeL0 pic.twitter.com/P2VnNp6YEg — David Mack (@davidmackau) December 6, 2017

Shout out to the @TIME Women of the Year 1975, too! This is only the 7th time women make it to the "person of the year" spot. Of these, two were group positions, hashtag sisterhood! #metoo https://t.co/XFDeJTL43g pic.twitter.com/mfj2kXN1gj — Annalisa Merelli (@missanabeem) December 6, 2017

Thank you. Stay loud women, stay strong. https://t.co/XbX8qLWk9T — Dayna For Congress (@daynasteele) December 6, 2017

