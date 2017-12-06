NOT SO SILENT NIGHT 2017: Recap | Photos | Meet & Greet | Interviews
Filed Under:feminism, Time

TIME’s Person of the Year 2017 is in fact hundreds of people: “The Silence Breakers.”

The magazine features Ashley Judd, Susan Fowler, Adama Iwu, Taylor Swift and Isabel Pascual on its famous annual cover and acknowledges the bravery of hundreds of women, and some men, who “have unleashed one of the highest-velocity shifts in our culture since the 1960s.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift Wins Legal Victory in Assault Case

TIME highlighted the #MeToo hashtag as evidence of the power social media has played in catalyzing the movement.

See how the groundbreaking cover is hitting on social media:

Read the cover story at TIME.

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter

Follow @947FreshFM on Instagram

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

The District Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live