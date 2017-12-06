TIME’s Person of the Year 2017 is in fact hundreds of people: “The Silence Breakers.”
The magazine features Ashley Judd, Susan Fowler, Adama Iwu, Taylor Swift and Isabel Pascual on its famous annual cover and acknowledges the bravery of hundreds of women, and some men, who “have unleashed one of the highest-velocity shifts in our culture since the 1960s.”
TIME highlighted the #MeToo hashtag as evidence of the power social media has played in catalyzing the movement.
