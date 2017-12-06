(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)

D.C. chef José Andrés has served more meals in Puerto Rico than the Red Cross, The Salvation Army, or any other agency, organizing more than a million meals for Americans still dealing with the devastating affects of Hurricane Maria.

Our #ChefsForPuertoRico team is always in the kitchen, doing what chefs do best: COCINANDO! We have a long term commitment to Puerto Rico and its people.. @WCKitchen is here to feed those who need it most. 🇵🇷 Gracias, chefs!! pic.twitter.com/t70btUvY5Z — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) December 6, 2017

His good deeds and dedication to food relief have not gone unnoticed. Andrés inspired another celebrity chef to put on his apron and make a difference.

Guy Fieri’s home state of California has been ravaged by deadly wildfires in the past few months. The “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” host told Tommy McFly how seeing Andrés in action inspired his own massive meal for his community.

“José Andrés, in my opinion, is one of the greatest people ever,” Fieri said.

“I was here for the fires…so we found out the level of the devastation,” Fieri continued. “José was my inspiration…There’s thousands of people that are displaced. I’m gonna go cook.”

“If this guy is able to go to a city that doesn’t have power, doesn’t have running water, and hes able to start feeding thousands of people, we gotta figure this out.”

Guy Fieri and José Andrés will be on stage together this weekend at the MetroCookingDC Show at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in downtown D.C. A portion of every ticket purchased with promo code “Puerto Rico” will go toward ongoing relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

Listen to Tommy’s full interview with Fieri below:

