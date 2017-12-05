Photo: Anthony Behar / USA Today Network

By Hayden Wright

The rollout for Taylor Swift’s sixth studio album Reputation has not included a single traditional interview. The A-list songstress has eschewed regular forms of artistic promotion in favor of music videos, cryptic social media posts and the occasional UPS truck billboard.

This month, Swift appears on the cover of British Vogue and skipped the usual interview profile in favor of a 12-page fashion spread with an accompanying poem—which she wrote.

“Obviously [Taylor] is a world-class lyricist – and has written a stunning poem just for Vogue – but she also takes her duties as a role model very seriously,” British Vogue editor Edward Enninful commented. “Taylor is acutely aware of her following and how she communicates with young women, and will never portray a character that would send the wrong message.”

Despite the unorthodox feature on Taylor, Enninful added that Swift’s fashion spread won’t disappoint. On the cover, Taylor is snapped wearing dark makeup and wet-look, finger-wave hair. Her backless red dress Yves Saint Laurent is adorned with beads.

“That said, even superstars aren’t immune to the power of a great dress,” he said. ‘Taylor says she has never seen herself transformed like this before, and I was very touched to see how emotional she was at the end of our shoot day in London.”

Fans will have to buy the issue to read Taylor’s poem, or wait for text to appear online. For now, see some previews of the fashion shoot here:

Introducing the January 2018 issue of #NewVogue starring @taylorswift, photographed by Mert & Marcus wearing @ysl by @anthonyvaccarello