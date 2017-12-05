Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

According to TMZ, John Mayer has been rushed to a New Orleans hospital for an emergency appendectomy. He was admitted early Tuesday morning and was in surgery as of 12:05pm eastern time.

He is currently touring with The Dead and Company and they had a show scheduled for tonight in New Orleans. That show has been postponed and the rest of the tour is in limbo as it’s unclear how long he will need to recover.

Early this morning, Tuesday, December 5th, John Mayer was admitted into the hospital for emergency appendectomy forcing the Dead & Company December 5th concert in New Orleans to be postponed. — Dead & Company (@deadandcompany) December 5, 2017

