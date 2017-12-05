NOT SO SILENT NIGHT 2017: Recap | Photos | Meet & Greet | Interviews
Filed Under:Dana, Dana's Dirt, John Mayer
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

According to TMZ, John Mayer has been rushed to a New Orleans hospital for an emergency appendectomy. He was admitted early Tuesday morning and was in surgery as of 12:05pm eastern time.

He is currently touring with The Dead and Company and they had a show scheduled for tonight in New Orleans. That show has been postponed and the rest of the tour is in limbo as it’s unclear how long he will need to recover.

Story developing…

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

The District Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live