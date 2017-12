Joe Raedle/Getty Images

According to WJLA’s Cheryl Connor, an anonymous donor just left a very valuable single gold coin in the Salvation Army red kettle outside Giant Food in Gaithersburg. The coin is apparently worth over $1,300 and came at a good time as donations are slightly lower than usual this year.

Someone left a gold coin in a @SalvationArmyUS red kettle bucket at the Flower Hill @GiantFood store in #Gaithersburg. It's valued at over $1,300. The Salvation Army says it comes at a good time, as donations are slightly off this year. pic.twitter.com/8FRFbpTdKC — Cheryl Conner (@ABC7Cheryl) December 5, 2017

