Watch This Video of 12-Year-Old Meghan Markle on Nickelodeon

Meghan Markle, — American actress, philanthropist and fiancée to Prince Harry — proved her feminist bona fides at an early age.

As a precocious 12-year-old, Markle was featured on Nickelodeon after she wrote a letter to Proctor & Gamble requesting a change to a sexist Ivory dishwasher soap commercial. The sixth-grader and her classmates were featured on Nick News, an education program for kids on the channel.

Did you know at 11 years old Meghan Markle got @ProcterGamble to change how they market soap. Check out this incredible @Nickelodeon News story

[thanks Lucky Duck Productions] pic.twitter.com/7j04zFjZAh — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) December 4, 2017

Markle referenced that letter in a 2015 speech at the UN. The soon-to-be royal is still winning over hearts and minds today.

