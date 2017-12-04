NOT SO SILENT NIGHT 2017: Recap | Photos | Meet & Greet | Interviews

Watch This Video of 12-Year-Old Meghan Markle on Nickelodeon

Filed Under: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle, — American actress, philanthropist and fiancée to Prince Harry — proved her feminist bona fides at an early age.

As a precocious 12-year-old, Markle was featured on Nickelodeon after she wrote a letter to Proctor & Gamble requesting a change to a sexist Ivory dishwasher soap commercial. The sixth-grader and her classmates were featured on Nick News, an education program for kids on the channel.

Markle referenced that letter in a 2015 speech at the UN. The soon-to-be royal is still winning over hearts and minds today.

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter

Follow @947FreshFM on Instagram

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

The District Live
Video on Demand
Talent

Listen Live