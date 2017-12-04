Watch This Video of 12-Year-Old Meghan Markle on Nickelodeon

Meghan Markle, — American actress, philanthropist and fiancée to Prince Harry — proved her feminist bona fides at an early age.
As a precocious 12-year-old, Markle was featured on Nickelodeon after she wrote a letter to Proctor & Gamble requesting a change to a sexist Ivory dishwasher soap commercial. The sixth-grader and her classmates were featured on Nick News, an education program for kids on the channel.
Markle referenced that letter in a 2015 speech at the UN. The soon-to-be royal is still winning over hearts and minds today.
