Play Can’t Beat Kelly to Catch the Hit Stage Play ‘On Your Feet!’

Listen to The Tommy Show at 6:10 and 7:10 a.m. for your chance to win $100 when you play Can’t Beat Kelly this week. Win or lose, everyone who plays will take home a pair of tickets to see “On Your Feet! The Emilio & Gloria Broadway Musical” – coming to The Kennedy Center January 9 through 28.

From international stardom to life-threatening tragedy, “On Your Feet!” takes you behind the music and inside the real story of the record-making and groundbreaking Estefans, who, in the face of adversity, found a way to end up on their feet.

Courtesy of The Kennedy Center

COMPLETE CONTEST RULES