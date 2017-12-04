New I-66 Tolls Cause Sticker Shock for Commuters

The new I-66 tolls went into effect today and many commuters had sticker shock when they realized how much they’d be paying to get to work this morning.
Keep in mind this stretch of I-66 has been HOV only during peak hours in the past, meaning you could only use it if you had more than one person in your vehicle. This morning it was opened up to single occupant vehicles who were willing to pay.
News reports about the proposed opening of the road to single drivers suggested the toll would get up to about $9, but on the first day, some commuters paid up to $34.50.
Here’s the thing though… According to a Fresh Family member who called the Tommy Show this morning, paying the toll doesn’t really help you dodge any congestion. He said he paid $27 and felt “like a sucker” who still had to sit in traffic!
