New I-66 Tolls Cause Sticker Shock for Commuters

The new I-66 tolls went into effect today and many commuters had sticker shock when they realized how much they’d be paying to get to work this morning.

Keep in mind this stretch of I-66 has been HOV only during peak hours in the past, meaning you could only use it if you had more than one person in your vehicle. This morning it was opened up to single occupant vehicles who were willing to pay.

News reports about the proposed opening of the road to single drivers suggested the toll would get up to about $9, but on the first day, some commuters paid up to $34.50.

#I66 – @VaDOT and @VaDOTNOVA did a bait and switch. They sold the public I66 tolls for "at most" $9 – and now people are paying $20-$28 each. on the first day. https://t.co/8rD5hzAr1l #highwayrobbery — Roh Gupta (@rohgupta) December 4, 2017

Got up early to do the commute on the cheap, I thought, before the new #I66 inside-the-beltway tolls got too high. No such luck. It was $11 at 6:30 in the morning! Add the $2.50 Dulles toll road fee on top, double it for the return trip, and you're talking ~$6500 per year. — Robert Tetlow (@BobTetlow) December 4, 2017

.@stevechenevey reported an hr ago that new #I66 tolls were $26 inbound w/ VERY LIGHT traffic. That wasn’t even the peak of tolls. Seriously, @VirginiaDMV? Who can pay $30 each way w/ no alternative non-toll lanes like on #I395 & #I495 #HighwayRobbery pic.twitter.com/AK9NmMiGhR — David Lusk (@LuskyNDC) December 4, 2017

Last week: 4 days driving solo inside the beltway on I-66 = $1,875 + 9 points on your license. Not saying it’s not expensive today, but at least now there’s not the threat of a ticket. #i66 https://t.co/gLfIinj6EK — Ann Henebery Phelan (@annhenebery) December 4, 2017

This is like a bad telethon, watching the number go higher and higher all morning #I66 @VaDOT https://t.co/YpgRGP5amc — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) December 4, 2017

I-66? More like I-$66. — Matt Small (@newsmatt) December 4, 2017

Why are so many people complaining about #I66 tolls? Before you could carpool or find an alternate route. Now you can also *choose* to pay. More options for more people is always better. — Erin Norman (@ErinWNorman) December 4, 2017

YES! I love that rich people from #NOVA in SOV are paying $3/mile to dodge traffic. Driving a car into DC should be a privilege that costs dearly. — 🎄🌟 eggnog and candycanes 🎅🏾❄️ (@ladydreamspeed) December 4, 2017

Here’s the thing though… According to a Fresh Family member who called the Tommy Show this morning, paying the toll doesn’t really help you dodge any congestion. He said he paid $27 and felt “like a sucker” who still had to sit in traffic!

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.