Listen To 94.7 Fresh FM For Your Chance To Win A Pair Of VIP Big Night DC Tickets!

Listen nights to Britt Waters at 7:50 pm on 94.7 Fresh FM for your chance to win a pair of Big Night DC VIP tickets!

Come out and bring in the New Year at Big Night DC! Featuring high-end production value, there are multiple areas of entertainment. Each area features unique offerings that give variety and excitement for all! With an impressive DJ line up, there will be something for everyone!

Tickets are on sale through BigNightDC.com, but you can win your way in for FREE with 94.7 Fresh FM

Courtesy of Big Night DC 

