The 2017 Kennedy Center Annual Awards took place on Sunday, and Tommy McFly was on hand to hobnob with this year’s recipients: LL Cool J, Lionel Richie, Gloria Estefan, Norman Lear and Carmen de Lavallade.

Tommy spoke with Estefan, Richi and LL Cool J at the Kennedy Center Opera House.

Check out photos from Tommy below:

The 40th annual celebration will air on CBS December 26.

