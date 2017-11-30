Sights & Sounds From a Star-Studded Not So Silent Night

Not So Silent Night rocked The Fillmore Silver Spring for the fifth year in a row on Thursday!

PHOTOS: Not So Silent Night 2017

Baltimore’s Cardinal Shehan School Choir, whose performance of Andra Day’s “Rise Up” went viral, kicked off 94.7 Fresh FM’s annual holiday concert with a few lively Christmas songs and the cover that made them famous.

Next up was 17-year-old pop singer Whitney Woerz, followed by Swedish R&B up-and-comer Andreas Moss.

Then, Fresh favorite Rachel Platten took the stage, performing songs from her new album “Waves” along with her monumental hit “Fight Song.”

Andy Grammer closed out the show with a killer performance made extra special by the midnight release of his new album “The Good Parts” that he celebrated with the audience.

