Sights & Sounds From a Star-Studded Not So Silent Night

Not So Silent Night rocked The Fillmore Silver Spring for the fifth year in a row on Thursday!

PHOTOS: Not So Silent Night 2017

Baltimore’s Cardinal Shehan School Choir, whose performance of Andra Day’s “Rise Up” went viral, kicked off 94.7 Fresh FM’s annual holiday concert with a few lively Christmas songs and the cover that made them famous.

Next up was 17-year-old pop singer Whitney Woerz, followed by Swedish R&B up-and-comer Andreas Moss.

Then, Fresh favorite Rachel Platten took the stage, performing songs from her new album “Waves” along with her monumental hit “Fight Song.”

Andy Grammer closed out the show with a killer performance made extra special by the midnight release of his new album “The Good Parts” that he celebrated with the audience.

Sights & Sounds from Not So Silent Night 2017

@theandreasmoss bringin the R&B to #NSSN2017 👌

A post shared by 94.7 Fresh FM #DC #NOVA #MD (@947freshfm) on

Hey Fresh Fam! Follow along with #NSSN2017 at 947FreshFM.com/SilentNight

A post shared by 94.7 Fresh FM #DC #NOVA #MD (@947freshfm) on

The Cardinal Shehan Choir kicks off #NSSN2017 with Christmas hits! 🎅🤶🎄

A post shared by 94.7 Fresh FM #DC #NOVA #MD (@947freshfm) on

@whitneywoerz takes the stage at #NSSN2017! 😍🙌🎶 #NSSN947

A post shared by 94.7 Fresh FM #DC #NOVA #MD (@947freshfm) on

Check out pics, video & more at #NSSN2017!

A post shared by 94.7 Fresh FM #DC #NOVA #MD (@947freshfm) on

What fans can expect from @andygrammer on stage at #NSSN2017

A post shared by 94.7 Fresh FM #DC #NOVA #MD (@947freshfm) on

@jenthericher and @cityshopgirl show @andygrammer the students who are learning English with his lyrics 😍 #NSSN2017

A post shared by 94.7 Fresh FM #DC #NOVA #MD (@947freshfm) on

@danasdirt is backstage at @fillmoresilverspring with @whitneywoerz chatting about the inspiration behind "Idea of Her" #NSSN2017

A post shared by 94.7 Fresh FM #DC #NOVA #MD (@947freshfm) on

@whitneywoerz on her song "Ghost Story" at #NSSN2017

A post shared by 94.7 Fresh FM #DC #NOVA #MD (@947freshfm) on

@andygrammer meets the kids from Cardinal Shehan School …they were excited (to say the least)

A post shared by 94.7 Fresh FM #DC #NOVA #MD (@947freshfm) on

backstage at the fillmore silver spring

A post shared by Andreas Moss (@theandreasmoss) on

For a throwback, check out photo galleries, exclusive interviews and more from night one and two of Not So Silent Nights 2016.

