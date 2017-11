Not So Silent Night is back at The Fillmore Silver Spring for a fifth year in a row!

Our annual holiday concert features Andy Grammer, Rachel Platten, Andreas Moss, Whitney Woerz and the Cardinal Shehan School Choir!

Follow along all night with the hashtag #NSSN2017 on Twitter and Instagram.

Sights & Sounds

Hey Fresh Fam! Follow along with #NSSN2017 at 947FreshFM.com/SilentNight A post shared by 94.7 Fresh FM #DC #NOVA #MD (@947freshfm) on Nov 30, 2017 at 5:27pm PST

The Cardinal Shehan Choir kicks off #NSSN2017 with Christmas hits! πŸŽ πŸ€ΆπŸŽ„ A post shared by 94.7 Fresh FM #DC #NOVA #MD (@947freshfm) on Nov 30, 2017 at 5:09pm PST

Snap away with our Not So Silent Night Snapchat filter! #NSSN2017 pic.twitter.com/dhoLgJD9M5 — 94.7 Fresh FM (@947FreshFM) December 1, 2017

The Cardinal Shehan Choir performs their viral cover of Andra Day's "Rise Up" at #NSSN2017 πŸ™Œ pic.twitter.com/1gmQbnRyrD — 94.7 Fresh FM (@947FreshFM) December 1, 2017

@whitneywoerz takes the stage at #NSSN2017! πŸ˜πŸ™ŒπŸŽΆ #NSSN947 A post shared by 94.7 Fresh FM #DC #NOVA #MD (@947freshfm) on Nov 30, 2017 at 5:36pm PST

Some holiday spirit from the Cardinal Shehan School choir πŸŽ„πŸŽ„πŸŽ„πŸŽ„πŸŽ„πŸŽ„πŸŽ„πŸŽ„πŸŽ„πŸŽ„πŸŽ„ #NSSN2017 pic.twitter.com/sH1QKvcnRN — 94.7 Fresh FM (@947FreshFM) December 1, 2017

The Cardinal Shehan School kicks off #NSSN2017 in amazing fashion! pic.twitter.com/YC6RkpxpVE — 94.7 Fresh FM (@947FreshFM) December 1, 2017

Check out pics, video & more at #NSSN2017! A post shared by 94.7 Fresh FM #DC #NOVA #MD (@947freshfm) on Nov 30, 2017 at 4:44pm PST

What fans can expect from @andygrammer on stage at #NSSN2017 A post shared by 94.7 Fresh FM #DC #NOVA #MD (@947freshfm) on Nov 30, 2017 at 4:44pm PST

@jenthericher and @cityshopgirl show @andygrammer the students who are learning English with his lyrics 😍 #NSSN2017 A post shared by 94.7 Fresh FM #DC #NOVA #MD (@947freshfm) on Nov 30, 2017 at 4:43pm PST

@danasdirt is backstage at @fillmoresilverspring with @whitneywoerz chatting about the inspiration behind "Idea of Her" #NSSN2017 A post shared by 94.7 Fresh FM #DC #NOVA #MD (@947freshfm) on Nov 30, 2017 at 3:57pm PST

The Cardinal Sheehan Choir has met some big name stars! #NSSN2017 A post shared by 94.7 Fresh FM #DC #NOVA #MD (@947freshfm) on Nov 30, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

Silly faces with @itsbrittwaters and The @cardinalshehanschool Choir at @fillmoresilverspring before they perform at #NSSN2017! Follow along at 947FreshFM.com/SilentNight A post shared by 94.7 Fresh FM #DC #NOVA #MD (@947freshfm) on Nov 30, 2017 at 4:20pm PST

.@Beyonce, the Cardinal Shehan Choir wants to meet you next! pic.twitter.com/oXRmdBsyHi — 94.7 Fresh FM (@947FreshFM) December 1, 2017

@andygrammer meets the kids from Cardinal Shehan School …they were excited (to say the least) A post shared by 94.7 Fresh FM #DC #NOVA #MD (@947freshfm) on Nov 30, 2017 at 2:55pm PST

The Cardinal Sheehan Choir (who went viral for their cover of Andra Day's "Rise Up") tell @ItsBrittWaters all the big name stars they've met #NSSN2017 pic.twitter.com/PBoc8LYUfT — 94.7 Fresh FM (@947FreshFM) December 1, 2017

Getting ready to get the night started, follow along at 947freshfm/SilentNight.com #NSSN2017 pic.twitter.com/CVARbyDsHF — 94.7 Fresh FM (@947FreshFM) December 1, 2017

@whitneywoerz on her song "Ghost Story" at #NSSN2017 A post shared by 94.7 Fresh FM #DC #NOVA #MD (@947freshfm) on Nov 30, 2017 at 4:02pm PST

Silly faces with @ItsBrittWaters and the Cardinal Shehan Choir backstage at @FillmoreSS before they hit the stage at #NSSN2017! pic.twitter.com/yGtSxtgklV — 94.7 Fresh FM (@947FreshFM) December 1, 2017

We're pretty sure these fellas are ready for #NSSN2017, are you?! pic.twitter.com/JuUmIOKNiA — 94.7 Fresh FM (@947FreshFM) December 1, 2017

The Cardinal Shehan School choir just sang "Fight Song" to @RachelPlatten and it was an amazing moment! #NSSN2017 pic.twitter.com/GTYJNTPXT8 — 94.7 Fresh FM (@947FreshFM) November 30, 2017

Not sure if I can believe it….one of our opening acts tonight with @947FreshFM @whitneywoerz is a young lady and I went to college with her father. @trinitycollege #NSSN17 #SmallWorld — Kelly Collis (@cityshopgirl) November 30, 2017

@andygrammer meets the kids from Cardinal Shehan School …they were excited (to say the least) A post shared by 94.7 Fresh FM #DC #NOVA #MD (@947freshfm) on Nov 30, 2017 at 2:55pm PST

backstage at the fillmore silver spring A post shared by Andreas Moss (@theandreasmoss) on Nov 30, 2017 at 3:17pm PST

For a throwback, check out photo galleries, exclusive interviews and more from night one and two of Not So Silent Nights 2016.

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter

Follow @947FreshFM on Instagram