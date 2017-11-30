Chrissy Teigen Just Left Something Hilarious On A Plane at Reagan Airport

Chrissy Teigen is in DC for a few days and when she arrived at Reagan Airport yesterday she left one of her most personal items on the plane.

She took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon and asked anyone flying out of DC on Virgin to check under their seats for her big mom bra!

If you are flying out of DC on virgin today, check under your seat for a very large mom bra. It's like a talk show giveaway! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 29, 2017

It got even funnier when she tweeted the seat numbers – 4d & 4f – and someone responded asking “don’t you mean 34D?”

Check 4d and 4f — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 29, 2017

Don’t u mean 34D — Daniel B. Hunter (@glorythieves) November 29, 2017

Yes seat 34DD — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 29, 2017

Reagan Airport’s official Twitter account also responded, telling her she can pick up a replacement bra in the SPANX store.

No worries @chrissyteigen, we’ve got you covered. Next time you fly through stop by our @SPANX in National Hall for a replacement.👍 https://t.co/nLDczLwA0F — Reagan Airport (@Reagan_Airport) November 29, 2017

Now I have to find out two things… Did anyone find the bra? And why is Chrissy Teigen in DC?

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.