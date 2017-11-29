‘Today’ Host Matt Lauer Fired for ‘Inappropriate Sexual Behavior’

Longtime “Today” show host Matt Lauer has been fired by NBC News for “inappropriate sexual behavior” and an allegation of sexual harassment.

Savannah Guthrie, Lauer’s co-host, made the announcement Wednesday morning on the show that the two hosted together.

Guthrie cited a statement from NBC News chairman Andy Lack which detailed complaints “about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace” along with “a clear violation” by Lauer.

“We were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident,” said Lack in the statement.

Just a week ago, longtime CBS News morning host Charlie Rose was fired amid accusations of sexual misconduct.

News of the termination caused a whirlwind of reactions on social media.

I, and other reporters , have been aware of several women who have come forward privately in the past few months …even before Weinstein. They weren’t willing to go public though…they were terrified of Matt. https://t.co/jR3VV1AWGt — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 29, 2017

Corey Feldman reminding Matt Lauer not to blame the victim.pic.twitter.com/bEonmmqv9C — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) November 29, 2017