‘Today’ Host Matt Lauer Fired for ‘Inappropriate Sexual Behavior’

Longtime “Today” show host Matt Lauer has been fired by NBC News for “inappropriate sexual behavior” and an allegation of sexual harassment.

Savannah Guthrie, Lauer’s co-host, made the announcement Wednesday morning on the show that the two hosted together.

Guthrie cited a statement from NBC News chairman Andy Lack which detailed complaints “about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace” along with “a clear violation” by Lauer.

“We were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident,” said Lack in the statement.

Just a week ago, longtime CBS News morning host Charlie Rose was fired amid accusations of sexual misconduct.

News of the termination caused a whirlwind of reactions on social media.

