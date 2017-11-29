Sara Bareilles to Join Jason Mraz on Broadway for ‘Waitress’

By Scott T. Sterling

Sara Bareilles will return to her Broadway musical, Waitress, to share the stage with Jason Mraz.

Mraz is currently starring in the show with the role of Dr. Pomatter, and recently revealed that he’s extending his originally scheduled ten-week run in the show to twelve. Those last two weeks will overlap with Bareilles’ return to Waitress in the role of Jenna, resulting in the two pop stars leading the cast Jan. 16 through Jan. 28 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in New York.

The pair’s shared history with Waitress dates back to originating the voices for their respective characters for What’s Inside: Songs from Waitress prior to the show’s opening. Bareilles wrote the original songs and music for the production.

“A dream is the best place to land. @SaraBareilles returns to @WaitressMusical in January – and we’ll be performing together for 2 weeks,” Mraz wrote by way of announcement. “See us Jan 16 through Jan 28 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre!”