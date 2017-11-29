Katie Couric Once Talked About Matt Lauer Grabbing Her Butt

Filed Under: Dana, Dana's Dirt, Katie Couric, Matt Lauer, The Today Show
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

While some people are shocked by Matt Lauer’s sudden termination from the Today Show, his former co-host Katie Couric may not be so surprised.

Back in 2012, Katie sat down with Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” and he asked her about Matt’s most annoying habit.

She could have plead the fifth, but instead she admitted something that probably didn’t seem like such a big deal at the time.

“He pinches me on the ass a lot,” she said.

Now, we don’t know what their behind the scenes relationship was like, and maybe she was OK with this… But it definitely indicates that he had the tendency to be handsy with his co-workers.

 

 

