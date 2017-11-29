Garrison Keillor Says He Has Been Fired Over Inappropriate Behavior

Garrison Keillor, creator and host of “A Prairie Home Companion,” told the Associated Press on Wednesday that he has been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

The firing was “a story that I think is more interesting and more complicated than the version MPR heard,” the 75-year-old radio host said. MPR confirmed to AP that Keillor had been fired due to one allegation of “inappropriate behavior.”

Soon after the news spread on Wednesday, Keillor spoke on the allegation further: “I put my hand on a woman’s bare back. I meant to pat her back after she told me about her unhappiness and her shirt was open and my hand went up it about six inches.”

“She recoiled. I apologized. I sent her an email of apology later and she replied that she had forgiven me and not to think about it. We were friends. We continued to be friendly right up until her lawyer called,” he told the Star Tribune.

Keillor retired as host of the longtime syndicated radio show in 2016.

On Tuesday, the Washington Post published an op-ed in which Keillor argued that Senator Al Franken should not be forced to resign over accusations of sexual harassment.

