Bono, Chris Martin Team for Charity Duet on ‘Kimmel’

By Hayden Wright

Bono appeared on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and performed a special duet with Coldplay’s Chris Martin in support of Project (RED), the AIDS relief charity founded by the U2 frontman. The pair sang “One For My Baby,” a song made popular by Frank Sinatra.

The stage was set to look like a bar, and Oscar-winner Sean Penn served as “bartender.” The clip was mostly shot in black-and-white, with special effects that gave Bono’s martini glass a pop of red. Midway through, Martin appeared at a red piano and helped bring the song home as the world around him bloomed in color.

(RED) is offering a variety of celebrity experiences bids as low as $10, including the chance to play miniature golf with Bono. On Kimmel’s show, Bono explained that he swore never to play the game in his youth.

Watch Bono's performance with special guests below.