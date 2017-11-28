Did you know that upside down Christmas trees are a thing now?

Apparently hotels and shops all over the world are putting up their Christmas trees upside down and Twitter isn’t having it. Some people must be loving it though because Target is selling one on their website.

This #Christmas tree at the Hotel Del Coronado is upside down! Some find it artistic while others say it's disrespectful. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/ZKM8zBRSjc — Danielle Radin (@danielleradin) November 22, 2017

The upside-down Christmas tree is exactly why I don't bother to keep up with trends – it looks ridiculous 🙃 pic.twitter.com/6ALgFhVmul — emily hill (@itsemilyhill) November 27, 2017

Here’s the upside down Target tree. Apparently this is an expensive trend… the only one they have is $989.

I have a lot of questions. Why is Target selling an upside down Christmas tree? Why is it nearly $1000? Is this a Stranger Things joke that I’m missing? Someone help. pic.twitter.com/ZA33y1WKyC — ʝєииα✨ (@schaferwafer) November 21, 2017

What do you think?

I’m not offended by it, but I just think it looks foolish. It must take a lot more effort to keep the tree from falling over so it doesn’t seem worth it to me. We put our tree up the traditional way and I think it looks lovely just the way it is.

Tree is done! A post shared by Dana McKay (@danasdirt) on Nov 25, 2017 at 5:24pm PST

