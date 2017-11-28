Upside Down Christmas Trees Are A Thing Now?

Filed Under: Christmas, Christmas Trees, Dana, Dana's Dirt
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

Did you know that upside down Christmas trees are a thing now?

Apparently hotels and shops all over the world are putting up their Christmas trees upside down and Twitter isn’t having it. Some people must be loving it though because Target is selling one on their website.

 

Here’s the upside down Target tree. Apparently this is an expensive trend… the only one they have is $989.

What do you think?

I’m not offended by it, but I just think it looks foolish. It must take a lot more effort to keep the tree from falling over so it doesn’t seem worth it to me. We put our tree up the traditional way and I think it looks lovely just the way it is.

Tree is done!

A post shared by Dana McKay (@danasdirt) on

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.

More from Dana McKay
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

The District Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live