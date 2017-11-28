Did you know that upside down Christmas trees are a thing now?
Apparently hotels and shops all over the world are putting up their Christmas trees upside down and Twitter isn’t having it. Some people must be loving it though because Target is selling one on their website.
Here’s the upside down Target tree. Apparently this is an expensive trend… the only one they have is $989.
What do you think?
I’m not offended by it, but I just think it looks foolish. It must take a lot more effort to keep the tree from falling over so it doesn’t seem worth it to me. We put our tree up the traditional way and I think it looks lovely just the way it is.
