Meghan Trainor Reveals Slimmer New Figure

Meghan Trainor is set to judge the new Fox singing competition show The Four: Battle for Stardom and she just revealed her slimmer new look on Instagram.

#TheFour @thefouronfox 4️⃣ @diddy @djkhaled @charliewalk JANUARY 4th! DONT MISS IT!💖🙏🏻 Audition at Thefourmusic.com now!!!

She told Entertainment Tonight that she and her boyfriend Daryl Sabara eat healthy and work out just about every day.

“I work out so hard,” Trainor, 23, shared. “I’ve been working on my health [with] my boyfriend and, yeah, we eat good and we work out, like, every day.”

Her boyfriend, in case you’re wondering, is an actor best known for his role in the movie Spy Kids. They’ve been dating for about a year and a half and based on what they say about each other on Instagram they’re very much in love.

So in love with you @meghan_trainor

The new show starts January 4 and Meghan will judge alongside DJ Khaled, Diddy, and Charlie Walk.

JANUARY 4th! 4️⃣ @thefouronfox @djkhaled @diddy @charliewalk #TheFour Audition at Thefourmusic.com 💙

What do you think of her new look? I’m not a big fan of those jeans but she looks fabulous… and she’s still got that bass!

