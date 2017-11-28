Check Out the 2017 Grammy Nominations

The nominations for the 60th Grammy Awards are here!

Get the biggest hits from Music’s Biggest Night! 🎶 Click the link in our bio to pre-order the 2018 #GRAMMYs Nominees album and enter for a chance to win a trip for two to the 60th GRAMMY Awards. REMINDER: Nominations will be announced Nov. 28! 🙌 A post shared by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy) on Nov 20, 2017 at 6:36am PST

The show will take place on Sunday, January 28, 2017 at 7:30 p.m., broadcasting live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden on CBS.

The below list will be updated:

Record of the Year

Childish Gambino, “Redbone”

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Jay-Z “Story of O.J.”

Kendrick Lamar, “Humble”

Bruno Mars, “24k Magic”

Song of the Year

Luis Fonsi, “Despacito”

JAY-Z, “4:44”

Julia Michaels, “Issues”

Logic f. Alessia Cara, “1-800-273-8255”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Best New Artist

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Album of the Year

Childish Gambino, “Awaken My Love!”

JAY-Z, “4:44”

Kendrick Lamar, “DAMN.”

Lorde, “Melodrama”

Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”

Best Rap Performance

Big Sean, “Bounce Back”

Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”

JAY-Z, “4:44”

Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.”

Migos f. Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”

Rap/Sung Performance

6lack, “Prblms”

Goldlink featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy, “Crew”

Jay-Z featuring Beyoncé, “Family Feud”

Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna, “Loyalty.”

SZA featuring Travis Scott, “Love Galore”

Best Rap Album

JAY-Z, “4:44”

Kendrick Lamar, “DAMN.”

Migos, “Culture”

Rapsody, “Laila’s Wisdom”

Tyler, The Creator, “Flower Boy”

Best R&B Song

PJ Morton, “First Began”

Khalid, “Location”

Childish Gambino, “Redbone”

SZA, “Supermodel”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Best R&B performance

Daniel Caesar featuring Kali Uchis, “Get You”

Kehlani, “Distraction”

Ledisi, “High”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

SZA, “The Weekend”

Best Pop Solo Performance

Kelly Clarkson, “Love So Soft”

Kesha, “Praying”

Lady Gaga, “Million Reasons”

P!nk, “What About Us”

Ed Sheeran, “Shape Of You”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee f. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Imagine Dragons, “Thunder”

Portugal. The Man, “Feel It Still”

Zedd & Alessia Cara, “Stay”

Best Urban Contemporary Album

6lack, “Free 6lack”

Childish Gambino, “Awaken, My Love!”

Khalid, “American Teen”

SZA, “Ctrl”

The Weeknd, “Starboy”

Best Rock album

Mastodon, “Emperor of Sand”

Metallica, “Hardwired…to Self-Destruct”

Nothing More, “The Stories We Tell Ourselves”

Queens of the Stone Age, “Villains”

the War on Drugs, “A Deeper Understanding”

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical:

Calvin Harris

No I.D.

Greg Kurstin

Blake Mills

The Stereotypes

(h/t The Fader)

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter

Follow @947FreshFM on Instagram