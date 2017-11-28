Check Out the 2017 Grammy Nominations

The nominations for the 60th Grammy Awards are here!
The show will take place on Sunday, January 28, 2017 at 7:30 p.m., broadcasting live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden on CBS.
The below list will be updated:
Record of the Year
Childish Gambino, “Redbone”
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
Jay-Z “Story of O.J.”
Kendrick Lamar, “Humble”
Bruno Mars, “24k Magic”
Song of the Year
Luis Fonsi, “Despacito”
JAY-Z, “4:44”
Julia Michaels, “Issues”
Logic f. Alessia Cara, “1-800-273-8255”
Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
Best New Artist
Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
Album of the Year
Childish Gambino, “Awaken My Love!”
JAY-Z, “4:44”
Kendrick Lamar, “DAMN.”
Lorde, “Melodrama”
Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”
Best Rap Performance
Big Sean, “Bounce Back”
Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”
JAY-Z, “4:44”
Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.”
Migos f. Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”
Rap/Sung Performance
6lack, “Prblms”
Goldlink featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy, “Crew”
Jay-Z featuring Beyoncé, “Family Feud”
Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna, “Loyalty.”
SZA featuring Travis Scott, “Love Galore”
Best Rap Album
JAY-Z, “4:44”
Kendrick Lamar, “DAMN.”
Migos, “Culture”
Rapsody, “Laila’s Wisdom”
Tyler, The Creator, “Flower Boy”
Best R&B Song
PJ Morton, “First Began”
Khalid, “Location”
Childish Gambino, “Redbone”
SZA, “Supermodel”
Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
Best R&B performance
Daniel Caesar featuring Kali Uchis, “Get You”
Kehlani, “Distraction”
Ledisi, “High”
Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
SZA, “The Weekend”
Best Pop Solo Performance
Kelly Clarkson, “Love So Soft”
Kesha, “Praying”
Lady Gaga, “Million Reasons”
P!nk, “What About Us”
Ed Sheeran, “Shape Of You”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee f. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
Imagine Dragons, “Thunder”
Portugal. The Man, “Feel It Still”
Zedd & Alessia Cara, “Stay”
Best Urban Contemporary Album
6lack, “Free 6lack”
Childish Gambino, “Awaken, My Love!”
Khalid, “American Teen”
SZA, “Ctrl”
The Weeknd, “Starboy”
Best Rock album
Mastodon, “Emperor of Sand”
Metallica, “Hardwired…to Self-Destruct”
Nothing More, “The Stories We Tell Ourselves”
Queens of the Stone Age, “Villains”
the War on Drugs, “A Deeper Understanding”
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical:
Calvin Harris
No I.D.
Greg Kurstin
Blake Mills
The Stereotypes
