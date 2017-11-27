Want To Go To Ice With Money To Spend? Listen For Your Chance To Play Can’t Beat Kelly!

Photo by the 94.7 Fresh FM Street Team

Listen mornings to The Tommy Show at 6:10am and 7:10am weekdays for your chance to win $100 when you play Can’t Beat Kelly! Win or lose, each participate will take home a “Fresh Four Pack” of tickets to ICE! November 18th through January 1st at the Gaylord on the National Harbor!

ICE!— the signature holiday attraction—is back with a new theme in 2017! Experience favorite scenes from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer brought to life in this walk-through winter wonderland carved from more than two million pounds of ice!

Tickets are on sale now, but you can win your way in with 94.7 Fresh FM!

Courtesy of Gaylord/Marriott

