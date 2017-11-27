See Meghan Markle’s Gorgeous Engagement Ring

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kensington Palace confirmed the happy news Monday morning – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged to be married.

Details about the proposal have not yet been revealed, but here’s what we know about her stunning engagement ring. It was custom made with lots of special details.

gettyimages 880230268 See Meghan Markles Gorgeous Engagement Ring

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The main diamond came from Botswana, a country he has visited many times, most recently with Meghan.

The other two diamonds are from his mother’s personal collection.

The happy couple is set to marry in the Spring of 2018.

