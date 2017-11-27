See Meghan Markle’s Gorgeous Engagement Ring

Kensington Palace confirmed the happy news Monday morning – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged to be married.

Details about the proposal have not yet been revealed, but here’s what we know about her stunning engagement ring. It was custom made with lots of special details.

The main diamond came from Botswana, a country he has visited many times, most recently with Meghan.

The other two diamonds are from his mother’s personal collection.

The low-down on the Meghan Markle's engagement ring. Prince Harry designed it and it contains stones from Princess Diana's collection pic.twitter.com/Oc5bPMLOfT — Max Foster (@MaxFosterCNN) November 27, 2017

The happy couple is set to marry in the Spring of 2018.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.