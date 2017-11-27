Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Engaged!

Filed Under: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, royals
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation )

A royal wedding is on the books! Kensington Palace has announced the engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Officials shared the news on Monday, putting to rest months of rumors that the British royal and American actress are headed to the altar.

The two will wed in Spring 2018. Harry is fifth in line for the British throne.

When did Harry know she was the one? “The very first time we met,” he says.

And of course, the details on the ring:

