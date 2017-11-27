Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Engaged!

A royal wedding is on the books! Kensington Palace has announced the engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

DON'T MISS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the official photocall for their engagement: https://t.co/Wlpiej0gth pic.twitter.com/MMlmTBz7OJ — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) November 27, 2017

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make first public appearance since announcing their engagement (and we get a glimpse at the ring)! pic.twitter.com/0W2AlfXVDn — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 27, 2017

Officials shared the news on Monday, putting to rest months of rumors that the British royal and American actress are headed to the altar.

The two will wed in Spring 2018. Harry is fifth in line for the British throne.

The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/zdaHR4mcY6 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness. https://t.co/aAJ23uSbao — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 27, 2017

When did Harry know she was the one? “The very first time we met,” he says.

And of course, the details on the ring:

The low-down on the Meghan Markle's engagement ring. Prince Harry designed it and it contains stones from Princess Diana's collection pic.twitter.com/Oc5bPMLOfT — Max Foster (@MaxFosterCNN) November 27, 2017

Listen to The Tommy Show’s take on the royal engagment below:

