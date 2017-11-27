Play Can’t Beat Kelly to Go to ICE!

Listen to The Tommy Show at 6:10 and 7:10 a.m. for your chance to win $100 when you play Can’t Beat Kelly. Win or lose, each participate will take home a Fresh Four-Pack of tickets to ICE! –November 18 through January 1 at the Gaylord National Harbor.

Experience scenes from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer brought to life in this walk-through winter wonderland carved from more than two million pounds of ice.

Tickets are on sale now, but you can win your way in with 94.7 Fresh FM!

Courtesy of Gaylord/Marriott

COMPLETE CONTEST RULES