Play Can’t Beat Kelly to Go to ICE!

Photo by the 94.7 Fresh FM Street Team

Listen to The Tommy Show at 6:10 and 7:10 a.m. for your chance to win $100 when you play Can’t Beat Kelly. Win or lose, each participate will take home a Fresh Four-Pack of tickets to ICE! –November 18 through January 1 at the Gaylord National Harbor.

Experience scenes from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer brought to life in this walk-through winter wonderland carved from more than two million pounds of ice.

Tickets are on sale now, but you can win your way in with 94.7 Fresh FM!

Courtesy of Gaylord/Marriott

COMPLETE CONTEST RULES

More from The Tommy Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

The District Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live