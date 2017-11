Listen afternoons to Darik Kristofer at 4:10 p.m. all week long for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see X Ambassadors – February 19, 2018 at the 9:30 Club!

Tickets go on sale November 30th through Ticketfly.com and the 9:30 Club box office but your way in with 94.7 Fresh FM all this week.

Courtesy of I.M.P.