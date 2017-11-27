Listen To Win Last Minute Tickets To Not So Silent Night!

By The Tommy Show
Filed Under: Not So Silent Night 2017, The Tommy Show

94.7 Fresh FM proudly presents the return of Not So Silent Night – November 30th at the Fillmore Silver Spring featuring Andy Grammer, Rachel Platten, Andreas Moss, Whitney Woerz and the Cardinal Shehan School Choir!  Presented by the DARCARS Automotive Group.

Listen mornings to The Tommy Show at 8:40 a.m. – now through Thursday – for your chance to win a pair of last minute tickets into the show!

Tickets are still available through Live Nation, Ticketmaster and the Fillmore Silver Spring box office!

Courtesy of Live Nation

More from The Tommy Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

The District Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live