Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Everything You Need to Know

By Scott T. Sterling

Everybody loves a parade.

Especially the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which will roll through Manhattan for the 91st time tomorrow (Nov. 23).

As always, the parade will feature a cavalcade of stars, performers and attractions throughout it’s route. Seventeen giant character balloons, 1,100 cheerleaders, 1000 clowns and 12 marching bands will be among the attractions featured at the massive event, which is expected to draw more than 3.5 million spectators to Manhattan.

Here’s a handy breakdown of who, what, when and where to make sure you and yours don’t miss a moment of the joyful and family-friendly occasion.

What time is the parade being broadcast?

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on NBC 9am-noon in all time zones, so those on the West Coast can still sleep in a little before the event gets rolling. YouTube is streaming the parade live with 360-degree cameras starting at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT without any delay. Watch it here. NBC will also stream the parade on its website and through its mobile app. To stream it on a computer, point your browser to NBC.com/live and log in with the account tied to your cable provider.

Who’s performing at the parade?

Country music will be well represented this year, with Cam on the Domino Sugar float, Lauren Alaina on the Green Giant float, Sara Evans on the Entenmann’s float and Dustin Lynch hopping aboard the always-delicious KFC float. Pop stars abound this year: Gwen Stefani will sing “White Christmas” at the Bryant Park ice rink, while the main route will feature appearances from Angelica Hale, 98 Degrees, Andra Day & Common, Jimmy Fallon & the Roots, Flo Rida, Miss Patti LaBelle, Sara Evans, Goo Goo Dolls, Kat Graham, Wyclef Jean, Smokey Robinson, Bebe Rexha and more. Broadway will be well represented, with performances from the casts of Anastasia, Dear Evan Hansen, Once on This Island and SpongeBob SquarePants – The Broadway Musical. Of course, the Radio City Rockettes will be on hand to provide their signature high kicks.

Are there any new floats this year?

Illumination’s “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” is set to fly for the first time this year, along with Olaf from Disney’s Frozen, Jett from Super Wings, and Chase from Nickelodeon’s Paw Patrol. Music fans will want to keep an eye out for Gibson’s massive Les Paul guitar float. Favorites like Charlie Brown, Pikachu, and Hello Kitty will also fly high above the parade this year.

As always, the big man himself, Santa Claus, will provide the grand finale of the festive parade and kick off the Christmas season.