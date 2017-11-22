Lorde Covers Whitney Houston in Celebration of Same-Sex Marriage in Australia

By Scott T. Sterling

Lorde is feeling the love.

The “Green Light” singer rolled out an impromptu cover of Whitney Houston’s 1987 classic, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” during a show in Australia last night (Nov. 21).

Lorde’s take on the Houston track was in honor of Australia recently legalizing same-sex marriage.

“I’m very proud of you,” the singer told the Australian audience while draped in a rainbow flag. “This is the crying show. I don’t know if you know that.”

Watch fan footage of the moment below.