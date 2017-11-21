P!nk and Channing Tatum Dance it Out in ‘Beautiful Trauma’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

P!nk has recruited actor Channing Tatum to star in the colorful new video for “Beautiful Trauma,” the title track of her most recent album.

Related: P!nk Performs Gravity-Defying ‘Beautiful Trauma’ in Downtown L.A.

The highly stylized clip features the pair as a married couple living a seemingly idyllic life, but with a dark reality lurking beneath the surface. A breakfast scene is undercut by Tatum spiking his coffee, while P!nk frolics with a cabinet full of pills. In another scene, P!nk finds Tatum cross-dressing in the closet, much to her delight.

Throughout the video, the pair perform synchronized dances across the color-coded sets, getting drunk before indulging in a little S&M scenario with another woman.

The new video follows P!nk’s high-flying performance of “Beautiful Trauma” at this year’s AMAs, which found the singer performing in the sky on the side of the JW Marriott building in downtown Los Angeles.

Watch the video, which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.