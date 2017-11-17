Taylor Swift Is Selling A “The Old Taylor Can’t Come To The Phone” Phone Case

Filed Under: Dana, Dana's Dirt, Taylor Swift
Jason Merritt / Getty Images

The most memorable line from Taylor Swift’s new album Reputation is the one in which she says the old Taylor can’t get to the phone because she’s dead.

Taylor knows it, and her marketing geniuses turned the now famous “Look What You Made Me Do” lyric into a phone case.

You can buy it in the merch store on her website for $35-40.

Now you know what to get for the Swifties in your life for Christmas!

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.

More from Dana McKay
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

The District Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live