Taylor Swift Is Selling A “The Old Taylor Can’t Come To The Phone” Phone Case

The most memorable line from Taylor Swift’s new album Reputation is the one in which she says the old Taylor can’t get to the phone because she’s dead.

Taylor knows it, and her marketing geniuses turned the now famous “Look What You Made Me Do” lyric into a phone case.

You can buy it in the merch store on her website for $35-40.

Now you know what to get for the Swifties in your life for Christmas!

A "The Old Taylor Can't Come To The Phone Right Now" Case Exists and Here's How You Can Buy One #taylorswift #swiftieshttps://t.co/zuPAa632zO pic.twitter.com/oweE2VnFFM — Eileen Reslen (@eileenreslen) November 17, 2017

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.