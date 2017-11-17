Metro Seats Buckle Under Passengers During Friday Morning Commute

A passenger on the WMATA Green Line was thankfully not injured Friday morning when the seat she was sitting in buckled underneath her and dropped to the floor.

That time the seat literally broke from underneath us. Me and my fellow commuter are fine, but SERIOUSLY?? @Metrorailinfo @unsuckdcmetro #wmata pic.twitter.com/RWq2oRB0de — cind (@dudzmc) November 17, 2017

The official Metrorail Twitter account apologized and asked for the car number so they could get it fixed.

We appreciate the information and once again we do apologize for this incident. We will alert our maintenance team of this issue right away. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) November 17, 2017

This on the same day it was revealed that the amount of human hair piled up in the rail system is a fire hazard!

