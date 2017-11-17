Metro Seats Buckle Under Passengers During Friday Morning Commute

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

A passenger on the WMATA Green Line was thankfully not injured Friday morning when the seat she was sitting in buckled underneath her and dropped to the floor.

The official Metrorail Twitter account apologized and asked for the car number so they could get it fixed.

This on the same day it was revealed that the amount of human hair piled up in the rail system is a fire hazard!

