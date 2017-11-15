Volunteer & Donate: Wreaths Across America at Arlington National Cemetery

Every year, The Tommy Show teams up with Wreaths Across America to place a handmade wreath on every gravesite at Arlington National Cemetery for the holiday season.

Last year, the Fresh Family came out in full force. More than 260 volunteers pitched in to help Wreaths Across America cover every gravesite — all 230,000 of them! Check out our recap of 2016’s event here.

The tradition continues on Sunday, December 16. Join Tommy, Kelly and the Fresh Family in placing 6,898 wreaths on the gravesites in Section 64, where the victims of the September 11 terror attacks on the Pentagon are laid to rest.

You can also donate $15 for a remembrance wreath in honor or in memory of a service member or veteran. Find more information here.

Come January, you are invited to help remove the wreaths.

VOLUNTEER GUIDE

8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. – Meet inside Fashion Centre at Pentagon City at the Starbucks in the food court on the ground floor. The first 250 people to check in get a Fresh Family hat!

9:30 a.m. – Leave the mall and start walking up Joyce Street to the service entrance at Arlington National Cemetery.

10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Volunteers lay wreaths in section 64.

SECURITY: There will be added security this year at all entrance points to Arlington National Cemetery. Pack lightly as bags will be searched and you’ll need to walk through a magnetometer.

WEATHER/DRESS: Dress in layers for the chill. (Needless to say, this is hallowed ground, so please don’t wear anything you wouldn’t wear in front of your grandmother.)

GETTING HERE: Wreaths Across America organizers suggest coming through the visitors center, but with around 70,000 people expected, you’ll need to budget an hour and a half for traffic and parking if you enter this way. The Metro will also be packed. Our section is on the other side of the cemetery. So here is our Fresh Family secret solution:

DRIVING: Park at the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City (about $2) and walk up Joyce Street, under the 395 tunnel, towards Columbia Pike (about four blocks). Right at the Columbia Pike/Joyce Street intersection is a service entrance. Walk through the gate and find us to the right in section 64. Coming this way will only take around 20 minutes.

METRO: Take the Blue or Yellow line to the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City stop. Take the South Hayes exit and follow South Hayes down to Army Navy Drive. Take a left onto Army Navy Drive, and then a right onto Joyce Street. Follow Joyce under the 395 tunnel, towards Columbia Pike (about four blocks). Right at the Columbia Pike/Joyce Street intersection is a service entrance. Walk through the gate and find us to the right in section 64.

Rain, snow, or shine, we’re a go and on time! Thank you in advance for joining in this special tradition.

If you have any issues on the day of, please contact Kelly Collis at KCollis (at) me (dot) com.

FAMILY OF SPONSORS

CroppMetcalfe, Weis Market, Local Chevy Dealers and UPS

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter

Follow @947FreshFM on Instagram