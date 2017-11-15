Safety Group Releases 2017 ‘Worst Toys’ List

World Against Toys Causing Harm (WATCH), a consumer safety group, just released their list of 2017’s worst toys at a children’s hospital in Boston.

Itty Bittys Baby Plush Stacking Toy by Hallmark – choking hazard, already recalled but still available online

Pull Along Pony by Tolo Toys Limited – long cord poses strangulation hazard

WATCH says there is potential for strangulation and entanglement injuries with the long cord.

(Photo via WATCH LIST) pic.twitter.com/o9WvhAO9BM — Lauren Petrelli (@LPetrelliTV) November 15, 2017

Wonder Woman Battle-Action Sword by Mattel – potential for blunt force trauma injuries

Hand Fidgetz Spinners by Kipp Brothers – small parts pose choking hazard

Spider-Man Spider-Drone Official Movie Edition by Marvel and Skyrocket Toys – has multiple rotating blades than can cause eye and other injuries

Nerf Zombie Strike Dreadbolt Crossbow by Hasbro and Nerf.com – risk of eye and face injuries

Slackers Slackline Classic Kit by Brand 44 – zipline to run between two trees can lead to serious injuries or death from falls

The Oval Xylophone by Plan Toys Inc. and Plan Creations – small parts pose choking and ingestion hazard

Jetts Heel Wheels by Razor USA – “real sparking action” poses burn risk

Razor Jetts Mini Heel Wheels – Pink https://t.co/gu8Lcs8RVG pic.twitter.com/aFPjwFJPJc — David colon (@dnv79) November 14, 2017

Brianna Babydoll by Melissa & Doug – small parts pose choking hazard

Melissa & Doug Mine to Love Brianna 12-Inch Soft Body Baby Doll wi… https://t.co/8wPA9j9a8C #deals pic.twitter.com/F8Rm6vnvl2 — Give Me Cheap Stuff (@givemecheap) October 27, 2017

So there you have it… The top 10 toys you might want to avoid this holiday season.

