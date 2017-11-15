Safety Group Releases 2017 ‘Worst Toys’ List

Filed Under: Christmas, Dana, Dana's Dirt, Holidays, parenting, shopping, toys
PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images

World Against Toys Causing Harm (WATCH), a consumer safety group, just released their list of 2017’s worst toys at a children’s hospital in Boston.

Itty Bittys Baby Plush Stacking Toy by Hallmark – choking hazard, already recalled but still available online

Pull Along Pony by Tolo Toys Limited – long cord poses strangulation hazard

Wonder Woman Battle-Action Sword by Mattel – potential for blunt force trauma injuries

Hand Fidgetz Spinners by Kipp Brothers – small parts pose choking hazard

Spider-Man Spider-Drone Official Movie Edition by Marvel and Skyrocket Toys – has multiple rotating blades than can cause eye and other injuries

Nerf Zombie Strike Dreadbolt Crossbow by Hasbro and Nerf.com – risk of eye and face injuries

Slackers Slackline Classic Kit by Brand 44 – zipline to run between two trees can lead to serious injuries or death from falls

The Oval Xylophone by Plan Toys Inc. and Plan Creations – small parts pose choking and ingestion hazard

Jetts Heel Wheels by Razor USA – “real sparking action” poses burn risk

Brianna Babydoll by Melissa & Doug – small parts pose choking hazard

So there you have it… The top 10 toys you might want to avoid this holiday season.

 

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.

More from Dana McKay
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

The District Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live