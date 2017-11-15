Safety Group Releases 2017 ‘Worst Toys’ List

World Against Toys Causing Harm (WATCH), a consumer safety group, just released their list of 2017’s worst toys at a children’s hospital in Boston.
Itty Bittys Baby Plush Stacking Toy by Hallmark – choking hazard, already recalled but still available online
Pull Along Pony by Tolo Toys Limited – long cord poses strangulation hazard
Wonder Woman Battle-Action Sword by Mattel – potential for blunt force trauma injuries
Hand Fidgetz Spinners by Kipp Brothers – small parts pose choking hazard
Spider-Man Spider-Drone Official Movie Edition by Marvel and Skyrocket Toys – has multiple rotating blades than can cause eye and other injuries
Nerf Zombie Strike Dreadbolt Crossbow by Hasbro and Nerf.com – risk of eye and face injuries
Slackers Slackline Classic Kit by Brand 44 – zipline to run between two trees can lead to serious injuries or death from falls
The Oval Xylophone by Plan Toys Inc. and Plan Creations – small parts pose choking and ingestion hazard
Jetts Heel Wheels by Razor USA – “real sparking action” poses burn risk
Brianna Babydoll by Melissa & Doug – small parts pose choking hazard
So there you have it… The top 10 toys you might want to avoid this holiday season.
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.
Follow Dana on Snapchat.