Md. Couple with 2-Year-Old Twins Get Surprise of Life With Triplets

A Maryland couple that already had 2-year-old twin brothers and a 6-year-old were surprised to find out they’re expecting triplets.

Nia and Rober Tolbert, who also have a 6-year-old boy, were surprised when they went in for a sonogram.

“I saw how long it was, and I was like, ‘Why is this strip so long?’” Robert Tolbert told WJZ-TV. “And I looked at it, and it said Baby A, Baby B, and Baby C, and that’s when I passed out.”

The triplets, due in March. are all girls. So the family will consist of three boys and three girls.

“I love being a mom, I can’t explain the feeling of someone yelling at you all day, throwing toys at you, throwing up on you, but at the end of the day, you are there,” said Nia Tolbert.

