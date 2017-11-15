Funniest Reactions to Blake Shelton Winning Sexiest Man Alive

Blake Shelton has been crowned People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive.”

People announced on Tuesday that the country music star and “The Voice” judge had won the annual award.

I just made a drink.. A sexy drink. #donthatemebecauseimbeautiful — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 15, 2017

Reactions were…mixed, including on The Tommy Show.

Many celebrated their hero snagging the prize.

Way to go…. @blakeshelton. Finally a fitting title, to an awesome person…. Gwen…. You 2 are amazing together… Stay happy and blessed!!! 👏🏆🥇🎈🎉💞 — Thalle (@Thalle17) November 15, 2017

Nothing but respect for MY sexiest man alive https://t.co/oEbK6Lkt4X — H (@gxperry) November 15, 2017

Blake Shelton isn't the sexiest man alive. HES THE SEXIEST HUMAN ALIVE! I LOVE YOU BLAKEY!!!!! — Nick Thune (@nickthune) November 15, 2017

Trump is President. Blake Shelton is the Sexiest Man Alive. Snooki better start planning her Nobel Prize speech. — Susie Meister (@susie_meister) November 15, 2017

While others were just confused. Check out the funniest reaction tweets below:

even a straight man can see there's no way blake shelton is the sexiest man alive. i dont think he's even the sexiest man named blake shelton. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 15, 2017

Blake Shelton is not even the sexiest: 1) Gwen Stefani spouse (Gavin Rossdale)

2) country singer (Steve Grand)

3) Voice guy (Adam Levine)

4) Blake (Blake Lively)

5) Racist (Dean Cain) — Anthony Oliveira (@meakoopa) November 15, 2017

I don't want to live in a world where Blake Shelton is the Sexiest Man Alive. — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) November 15, 2017

This is the only appropriate reaction to learning that People’s sexiest man alive is Blake Shelton pic.twitter.com/2MzMEsyY4E — Molly (@isteintraum) November 15, 2017

I have a head of broccoli in my fridge that's sexier than Blake Shelton. — Boo Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) November 15, 2017

How can you trust straight people when they chose Blake Shelton as the sexiest among them — Eliel Cruz-Lopez (@elielcruz) November 15, 2017

I actually don't know who Blake Shelton is. (THIS IS NOT A REQUEST FOR INFO) — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) November 15, 2017

Blake Shelton is People’s Sexiest Man Alive because apparently Idris Elba, Chris Evans and Jason Momoa fell off the planet last night. — Jenn C 🦃🌽🥕🥔🍗🥃 (@TheJennC) November 15, 2017

STOP HATERS! Blake Shelton is the sexiest man alive! Also, my favorite meal is a room temp bologna sandwich with a cup of piping hot fruit punch. — Solomon Georgio (@solomongeorgio) November 15, 2017

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are like a long-running CBS show that I have no idea who's watching but here's season 24 and wasn't he David Caruso at one point — Ira Madison III (@ira) November 15, 2017

Blake Shelton looks like the single dad in a Hallmark movie called "Sexy for Christmas." — Brandi's Seen 500 Humans/Cats of NY; Thats Tombili (@ItsTheBrandi) November 15, 2017

I️ heard my dude Blake Shelton won People Magazine’s “Sexiest man Alive.” Way to hold I­t­ down for all the 7s out there. We appreciate you ✊🏽✊🏽 — Evan Turner (@thekidet) November 13, 2017

The fact that Ryan Gosling AND Justin Timberlake haven't won it yet and this happens…..a travesty https://t.co/4dTM1u5CbE — Megan Smedley (@MeganSmedley29) November 15, 2017

Since 1985, the only men of color who have won @people's "Sexiest Man Alive" are Denzel Washington in 1996 and The Rock in 2016. pic.twitter.com/4jq7jERxlj — Eyasu (@youngyasu) November 15, 2017

The same people who voted in People’s sexiest alive man list are the same folks who tampered w/ the presidential elections There’s no way Blake Shelton is the sexiest man w/ Trevante Rhodes still breathing. pic.twitter.com/cd5NTcKJp4 — Corey Townsend (@JarrieBradshaw) November 15, 2017

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter

Follow @947FreshFM on Instagram