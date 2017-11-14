Blake Shelton To Be Named People’s Sexiest Man Alive

Taste of Country and multiple other sources are reporting that Blake Shelton is about to be named People’s Sexiest Man Alive. According to GossipCop, the magazine’s annual Sexiest Man Alive issue will hit newsstands on Wednesday.

Last year the honor went to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The year before it was David Bekham. Other past recipients of the title include Adam Levine, Channing Tatum, and Bradley Cooper.

How do you feel about Blake Shelton?

It’s been quite a year for him… He’s a permanent fixture on “The Voice” and dating Gwen Stefani has certainly boosted his stardom. But of all the men alive, is he really the sexiest?

