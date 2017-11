The Katy Perry hair chronicles continue.

The pop star was spotted rocking long, jet-black hair in Los Angeles over the weekend. Quite the different look from that time she shaved her head.

Katy Perry sporting long dark hair in Los Angeles last night. pic.twitter.com/PhiiLyJzih — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 13, 2017

RELATED: Katy Perry Shaves Her Head (Photos)

She was sporting a similar short blonde as recently as November 7.

A week later, Perry’s hair is long and dark instead of short and light.

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter